Shoplifter jailed for breaching suspended jail term by stealing magazines and toys

Chloe Vigar, aged 37, carried out the thefts at shops in Telford while she was subject to a suspended sentence, so Kidderminster magistrates decided to jail her when she appeared in court.

Her latest shoplifting spree included four thefts, carried out in October, November and December last year, as well as one this month.

She stole magazine worth £90 from WH Smith in Telford town centre, as well as other items from the same store on a separate occasion. She also took toys worth £70 from The Range at The Forge Retail Park, as well as items from the Card Factory store in the Telford Centre shopping mall.

Vigar, of Lawns Wood, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

She was jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £80 in compensation to WH Smith. No further orders for prosecution costs were made.