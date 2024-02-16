Former West Mercia Police Federation secretary and treasurer is charged with fraud

West Mercia Police said that Jamie Harrison, 53, of Worcester Road, Droitwich, faces 17 counts of fraud – in connection to the alleged misappropriation of federation members’ funds, and abuse of hospitality, between 2010 and 2018.

The charges are in relation to the position he held as the secretary and treasurer of the West Mercia Police Federation.

He is due to appear at Worcester Magistrates Court on March 14.