Sheep euthanised after 'horrific' dog attack in Powys village - police investigating

A young ram was found with severe facial wounds in a private farm field close to St Aelhaiarn's Church in Guilsfield, north of Welshpool. Dog paw prints were found nearby.

The incident is thought to have taken place between the evening of Friday, February 9 and the morning of Saturday, February 10.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police's Rural Crime Team said: "[We] are investigating an horrific livestock worrying incident which took place upon a private farm field, close to the church area within the Guilsfield village boundaries.

"Unfortunately, a young ram sheep was found with severe facial wounds, resulting in him having to be euthanised. Dog paw prints were also found at the scene."

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or by phoning 101.

A statement from the force added: "We also request that dog owners and walkers keep their dogs under adequate close control, preferably upon a lead when in areas where livestock are present."