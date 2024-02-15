Charity shop 'heartbreak' after thieves take designer shirt by swapping £25 label with £5 tag

Two women were allegedly caught on CCTV in AEDdonate in Cheshire Street swapping the labels on the women's green LK Bennett shirt last Friday.

By swapping the label, the pair managed to pay just £5 for the shirt, which was being sold for £25. The original price tag displayed an RRP of £150.

Photo: AEDdonate Charity Shop, Market Drayton

The charity raises funds to install and maintain defibrillators in towns. It has two charity shops in the county, in Market Drayton and in Newport.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the store said: "Unfortunately, this item was purchased on Friday for £5 despite being on the shelf for quite a bit more as the original price tag displayed £150.

"The labels were removed and swapped by a customer - all caught on CCTV.

"Please be aware our cameras do work, and they are recording around the clock. The footage of the two ladies involved has been sent to the police.

"As an organisation, we work super hard to raise vital funds to install new defibrillators and maintain existing ones within the community.

"The high street is hard right now - we find it heartbreaking that people can do this."

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.