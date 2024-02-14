Gary Kelvin Link, aged 46, was given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his eight-year director disqualification by managing a company while banned.

He was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £3,000 costs at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Link had actively managed CGL Contracting Ltd, a window installation company, between August 2014 and December 2015.

The company had traded from industrial units on the Horsehay Industrial Estate in Telford, fitting doors and windows across the country.

The business went into liquidation in December 2015, owing more than £297,000 and prompting an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

Investigators discovered that although Link was not a registered director of the company, he took part in the day-to-day running of the business.

This was despite him being subject of an eight-year disqualification undertaking from April, 30, 2008, following misconduct across two earlier businesses - Glass Link Manufacturing Ltd and Glass Link Architectural Ltd - which had gone into liquidation.

People who are disqualified as directors are banned from acting as a director or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company, except with the court’s permission. Those who do so are committing an offence.

Investigators found that Link had not applied to the court for permission to act as a director following his ban.

As a result of the investigation, Link was charged with breaching the terms of his disqualification.

Julie Barnes, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Gary Link clearly breached the restrictions of his disqualification and continued to trade, knowing he was putting creditors at risk.

"His sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence and shows that the Insolvency Service will work to keep the UK a safe place to do business."