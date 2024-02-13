Headless porpoise incident at tourist spot in North Wales sparks police appeal

The Rural Crime Team at North Wales Police say a carcass was washed up in the Aberffraw Bay area of Anglesey last week and reported to the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme.

But events took a grim turn on Sunday (Feb 11) when officers received a report the carcass' head had been removed.

They have since recovered an object that is suspected to have been used in the incident.

PC Amy Bennett of the Rural Crime Team said: “This is a disturbing incident and an offence under the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017.

“Anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to make contact with North Wales Police, either by calling 101, or via the website, using reference number Q020184.”