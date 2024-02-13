Company boss keeps licence after telling court his firm would fold if he was banned for mobile phone offence

Ryan Ashley Peart, aged 36, of Cygnet Drive, Telford, told magistrates that his small electricians' company would have to fold if he could not drive to bid for work.

Peart had pleaded not guilty to driving a Vauxhall Combo in Oakengates Road, Donnington, on October 6, 2022 but had the case against him proved in his absence on October 23, 2023, Telford Magistrates Court heard.

The magistrates were told on Wednesday January 31, this year that Peart is the director of a small electrician businesses employing three people. His role is to assess jobs and provide technical support in order to gain contracts.