Telford shoplifter who stole £14 washing tablets jailed for a fortnight
A shoplifter who stole washing tablets worth £14 has been jailed for a fortnight.
Published
Anthony Hughes, aged 40, stole the tablets from One Stop in Dawley Road, Wellington on February 3 this year.
Hughes, of King Street, Wellington, pleaded guilty to the theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.
Magistrates jailed him for two weeks due to his record of previous convictions, and ordered him to pay the £14 back to One Stop as compensation.
No further order for prosecution costs was made.