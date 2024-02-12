Telford shoplifter jailed after stealing lamps worth £190 while subject of suspended prison term

Andrew McNab, aged 38, lifted the lamps from Hobbycraft at Telford Bridge Retail Park near Telford town centre on February 5 this year.

McNab, of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

He was subject to a 24-week suspended prison sentence for a previous offence when he committed the theft, so magistrates activated that jail term and ordered him to pay compensation of £190 to Hobbycraft.

It is expected he will serve 12 weeks behind bars before being released on licence.