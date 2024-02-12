Telford shoplifter jailed after stealing lamps worth £190 while subject of suspended prison term
A thief who stole lamps worth £190 from a crafting shop has been jailed and ordered to pay the money back.
Andrew McNab, aged 38, lifted the lamps from Hobbycraft at Telford Bridge Retail Park near Telford town centre on February 5 this year.
McNab, of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.
He was subject to a 24-week suspended prison sentence for a previous offence when he committed the theft, so magistrates activated that jail term and ordered him to pay compensation of £190 to Hobbycraft.
It is expected he will serve 12 weeks behind bars before being released on licence.