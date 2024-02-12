Sex offender caught by paedophile hunting group when he went to meet 'teenage girl' at park

Rodney Charles McGranaghan went to Princess Avenue park in LLandrindod Wells on July 22, 2019, thinking he was going to meet a girl called Chloe.

Instead, he was met by members of the Confronted and Caught paedophile hunting group, who called the police.

A trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court last week was told McGranaghan had been messaging who he believed were three girls aged 13 and 14.

They were in fact decoy profiles called Amber, Chloe and Mia, operated by adults who expose people who intend to use the internet to target children.

McGranaghan, of Woodville, Temple Street, had denied three charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with children aged 13 and 14 between March 7 and July 18, 2019, July 15-22, 2019, and July 19-22, 2019.

He also denied attempting to incite a child aged 13 into sexual activity between March 7 and July 18, 2019, and attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming on July 22, 2019.