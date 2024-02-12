'Drugs kill!' – Stern words from judge as he jails dealer who was twice busted peddling Class As on the street

Crack cocaine and heroin dealer Lewis Saunders, aged 31, was caught once at a pub near Telford Central train station and then again in Woodside.

Recorder Julian Taylor caged him for 32 months and sternly told him: "Drugs kill!" as he handed down the sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard how police officers near the station observed Saunders approach another man at around 2pm on September 14, 2020.

They suspected he was up to no good, and detained him at a nearby pub. He was found in possession of 29 wraps of heroin, 17 wraps of crack cocaine and a rock of crack weighing 2.95 grams. The drugs had a combined estimated street value of £760. Saunders also had £400 cash in his possession.