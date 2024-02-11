Driver on wrong side of the road who crashed into motorcyclist narrowly avoids jail

Isabelle Leruste admitted causing serious injury to Gary Alan Weston by careless driving on the A438 at Bronllys on June 5 last year when she appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 31.

Prosecuting, Mr Shane Maddocks said police were called to a collision between a grey Saab, which was travelling towards Brecon, and a Honda bike at about 8.55pm.

The court was told Leruste’s vehicle had crossed to the other side of the road and there was a head-on collision.

Mr Weston said as he approached the left hand bend, the car was on his side of the road and he didn’t have time to brake, and there was a huge bang.

Mr Weston suffered injuries including a wrist fracture, severed tendons, multiple rib fractures, a blood clot on the lung, an open tibia fracture, a fractured hip, and a fractured knee. He said he worries about the long-term effects of his injuries as he gets older.

He said the incident has changed his life completely. He struggles to sleep some nights due to the pain, has had 10 operations, and his right leg is still in a metal frame and causes continuous pain.