Jailed: Pervert who pleasured himself outside school was chased by teachers

Alan Washbourne, aged 50, was caged for four-and-a-half years after appearing in court for performing the sex act outside Charlton School in Wellington, before starting the fire at his flat in Mill Bank, a five-minute drive away.

The fire is now the second serious arson attack he has been jailed for, and it was claimed "bullying" over the public indecency offence contributed to him deciding to start the blaze.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Washbourne was seen on a bench outside Charlton School "with his trousers round his ankles" and touching himself at around 8.15am on March 16, 2022, as children were arriving to start their lessons. Witnesses described him making "jerking" movements.

One witness was driving past and, when he got out of the car, Washbourne got up and moved to another bench before hiding behind a tree.

He then went to hide behind a larger tree and had his trousers down when three young girls walked past.

"He moved away from the tree, pulled his trousers up and left," said Kevin Jones, prosecuting.