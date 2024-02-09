'Ashamed and disgusted': Paedophile caught with child sex abuse pics was 'frank' with cops about interest in kids

John Finn, aged 52, of New Street, Oakengates, was honest with police officers about his sexual interest in children, and was "ashamed and disgusted" in himself, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard.

The court was told he was arrested after information was provided to police about his use of the Snapchat social networking app.

His phone was seized and examined by experts who found 39 indecent images of children. Of those, 15 were classified as Category A - some of the most depraved child sexual abuse - 21 were Category B and three were Category C.

The pictures were of children aged from very young babies to 14.