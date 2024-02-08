Vehicle crimes prompt police appeals for information

In one crime a vehicle was recovered within an hour by officers and in the other the stolen item was seen in Coalport but since then there have been no further sightings.

Officers aren't linking the two crimes but they are seeking more information from members of the public.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team, said there was a burglary from a farm in Atterley, at 12:40am on Tuesday.

He said: "The offenders stole a green Mitsubishi Pajero with the registration ending in AWV.

"The vehicle was later seen in the area of Coalport with a trailer attached, there have been no further sightings."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online, quoting incident number 00069_I_06022024, or to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

PCSO Goddard also appealed to the community for information following the recovery of a Landrover Defender.

The Landrover had been stolen from a farm on the B4373 just outside Broseley.

He said: "The offenders stole the Landrover and drove off in the direction of Ironbridge.

"The police were called moments after the theft and officers were able to locate and recover the Landrover from the Telford area lass than an hour after it had been stolen."

If you can help officers fill in the gaps in this incident contact polce online, quoting incident number 00081_I_06022024 or pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website.