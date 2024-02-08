Shoplifter to face a crown court judge for sentencing after admitting multiple charges

Michael William Leaver, aged 40, gave his address as his mum's home in Billingsley Close, Bishop's Castle, when he appeared over a video link at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

He pleaded guilty to stealing from shops in Market Drayton, Mold and Wrexham.

He stole meat, alcohol and phone chargers, to the value of £414.18, from Sainsbury's Market Drayton on March 26, 2023.

Leaver also admitted stealing six bottled of cognac from the Tesco petrol station in Wrexham on July 19, 2022, to taking £441 of alcohol from Morrisons Supermarket, Ruthin Road in Wrexham on August 9, 2022, another £385 of booze from Tesco in Mold, on August 10, 2022 and alcohol valued at £300 from Tesco in Crescent Road, Wrexham, on May 23, 2023.

Martin McNamara, defending, told the magistrates that his client was in custody for other shoplifting matters but sentencing on those by a crown court judge had been delayed as they waited for these latest issues to be added.

"There are crown court matters waiting to be finalised," he said. "A crown court judge is waiting for these."

The court was told that Leaver has been in custody since last September.

Magistrates remanded Lever in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 22, 2024.