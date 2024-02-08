School forced to close after vandals rip out copper wiring causing 'significant' damage
A Shropshire school was closed on Thursday after it was targeted by vandals who stole wiring and cable that damaged its electrical supply.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Headteacher of Lacon Childe School in Cleobury Mortimer, Noah Turner, said he hoped to "partially reopen" the school on Friday, following the incident.
Parents at the school were informed on Wednesday night that the school would not be open on Thursday in a message sent by Mr Turner.
He then explained on Thursday that the cause was a vandalism attack on the school.