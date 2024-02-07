'Suspicious' white van man garden incident sparks police appeal

Officers say a male was seen to enter a rear garden at 3am on Friday, February 6 and was seen leaving three minutes later.

PCSO Steven Breese, of the policing team in Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Police are investigating a suspicious incident reported in the Springhill area of Shifnal and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage of a male in white Transit van.

Anyone with any information should contact PCSO Breese on 07854122087 or email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting ref: 00286_i_06022024