Man made homeless after row with mum kicked out at police as he was 'trying to kill himself' - court

Kyle Alan Walker, aged 24, of no fixed abode in Telford, had pleaded guilty on Boxing Day to assaulting three police officers who had been called out to find him on Christmas Eve 2023, which was also his birthday.

Walker appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday to be sentenced for three counts of assaults, on officers PC Margan, PC Simms and PC Pope. The officers had received reddening, a small cut and a mark as a result of the incident, the court heard.

Walker, who was representing himself, apologised to the three police officers for kicking them as they were arresting him.