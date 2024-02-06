Police issue update on Shrewsbury 'charity box fight' which left one man injured
Police have bailed two people arrested in connection with a suspected fight over a charity box in Shrewsbury town centre.
Officers were called to Dogpole at around 4.45pm on Saturday to reports of the scuffle which resulted in one man being injured and needing hospital treatment.
Two people were arrested.
One, a 37-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and causing wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, while a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and causing racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.