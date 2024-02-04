Man arrested after crash that left child, 2, with 'life changing injuries' and baby seriously hurt

Police also arrested a man at the scene of the "serious collision" which involved two vehicles. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

The crash happened at the junction of the A451 Dunley Road and the B4196 at around 6.45am, and involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW.

A two-year-old child travelling in the Corsa was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital with life-changing injuries.

A ten-month-old baby and the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, were also taken to hospital after sustaining head injuries.

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 30s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The collision blocked the road and though vehicles have been recovered, it was still closed there as of 1.45pm today while the scene was being cleared.

Motorists were urged by police to seek alternative routes until further notice.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has information should call 101 and quote log 98i of today (Sunday, February 4).