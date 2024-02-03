Telford pair jailed for their parts in rape attack on a woman

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Adam Redden and Thomas Williams had "lost leave of their senses" when they attacked the woman in April 2018.

Williams had been found not guilty of raping the woman but had been found guilty of two counts of intentionally encouraging and assisting Redden to rape her. Redden had received guilty verdicts on two counts of rape.

Judge Anthony Lowe said that he considered Williams, aged 29, of Park Lane, Woodside, to be the instigator of events as they unfolded. He had encouraged Adam Redden, aged 26, of Deercote, to join in the attack on the woman who had made it clear a number of times that she did not want any part of it.

Redden and Williams had been convicted at a crown court trial in December.

Judge Lowe told Redden at the sentencing hearing on Friday: "Had Williams not come to you when you were sleeping you would not have been involved.

"You could have said no but you did not. You did not even ask her if she was OK."