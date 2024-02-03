'Stay off the booze' magistrates order woman after Alton Towers hotel incident

Sophie Cooper, aged 31, of Street Meadow, Church Stretton, was also convicted of two counts of assault by beating, one on a police officer, on April 27, 2023.

Cooper was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 24.

Magistrates heard that on Thursday, April 27, last year in Staffordshire, Cooper had assaulted PC 05654 Turley and another woman.

Cooper was handed a six-month community order and told to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 90 days until April 23.

She was also handed a nighttime curfew to stay at home from 5pm to midnight for a year and to co-operate with any reasonable instructions for the monitoring equipment to be fitted.

Cooper has also been ordered to pay £75 compensation to PC Turley following her guilty plea, which magistrates took into account.

She has also been ordered to pay £185 in prosecution costs at the rate of £20 a month.