Woman who stole £30,000 from employer spared jail

Tracie Anne Brookes, 66, of Mill Street, Prees, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of fraud.

Michael Aspinall, prosecuting, told how Brookes was an office manager at Prees Heath Forest Nursery, in Prees.

The court heard that how Brookes had been trusted by the business owner David Gwillam who promoted her to her position.

Judge Laura Hobson heard how Brookes had been considered a friend and they had spent time outside work in each other's company.

Between October 2015 and May 2018, Brookes stole £30,934.70 from the business – spending the money on personal items and garden furniture.

The court was told how Brookes had engineered a move to using internet banking for the company finances, and had log-in details for the account.

She was responsible for a number of the business's financial arrangements, including staff wages, paying invoices and refunds.