Thieves target farm in rural south Shropshire, stealing quad bike

Police say they are investigating the theft at Aston Botterell, between Ludlow and Bridgnorth, on either January 22 or 23 this year.

PCSO Jacqui Fletcher, of the policing team in Cleobury and Highley, said the quad bike is described as a KOBOTA X900 Rough Terrain Quad Bike.

Officers are appealing for any information.

"The Quad Bike was stolen from a farm and one of the outbuilding's roller shutters to the door was cut but nothing stolen," said PCSO Fletcher.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website quoting incident reference 00105_i_23012024.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting its website