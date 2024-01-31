Telford thief who assaulted man stole fish, cheese and wine
A thief who stole fish, cheese and wine as well as using threatening behaviour against a man has been handed a suspended jail term.
Chelsea King, aged 27, first stole £42 worth of salmon and cheese from a Co-op store in Telford on December 23 last year.
She followed it up in January this year with the theft of an £8 bottle of wine from a Tesco Express in Telford and taking stock worth £24 from a Home Bargains store in the town without paying.