Ban from all Ludlow shops for prolific shoplifter who assaulted two people
A prolific thief who stole alcohol and baby food - as well as assaulting two people - has been temporarily banned from all shops in Ludlow.
Plus
Published
Stephanie Hill, aged 34, stole more than £380 of items in a spate of eight thefts in the town - with seven of them from the same shop.
Her principal target was the town's One Stop convenience store in Gravel Hill. She took £165 worth of alcohol, household goods worth £40, baby formula worth £22, and a variety of items totalling £100. The value was unknown for several other thefts from the shop.