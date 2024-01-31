Stephanie Hill, aged 34, stole more than £380 of items in a spate of eight thefts in the town - with seven of them from the same shop.

Her principal target was the town's One Stop convenience store in Gravel Hill. She took £165 worth of alcohol, household goods worth £40, baby formula worth £22, and a variety of items totalling £100. The value was unknown for several other thefts from the shop.