John Fannon, aged 36, targeted Ford Service Station, Esso garage in Bayston Hill and Sainsbury's Local in Reabrook all on the same day - stealing £60 out of a worker's handbag in one incident.

That came after he stole two cages of whiskey, champagne and other alcohol worth £8,000 from a Tesco Express store in Hoylake Road, Wirral.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Fannon was joined by accomplices each time, so there were enough people to use distraction tactics. But he is the only one who has been convicted of the offences.

It was October 10 last year when Fannon went on his crime spree in Shrewsbury.

First, he went to Ford Service Station off the A458 Shrewsbury to Welshpool road with two accomplices. One of them was seen by the office door holding a pipe against his body. He told a member of staff at the service station that he was a workman.

They left without any items, but staff found a door frame had been knocked out of place and dents surrounding a lock.

In the early evening, Fannon and accomplices went to Esso in Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury. A female member of staff had been warned to watch out for a man, and shortly afterwards she heard a door slam in the store room.

She then saw a man carrying a box out of the store. Men walked away towards the A5.

After they had gone, it was discovered they had taken £6,000 in tobacco products and other items, as well as cash out of a member of staff's handbag. There had been a problem with a lock on one of the doors to a room keeping staff property safe.

Later on Fannon went to Sainsbury's in Whitecroft Road, Reabrook. All the staff were at the front of the store, serving customers. Fannon attended with two accomplices, with one of them occupying staff at the front of the shop while the other two raided the warehouse for £1,000 worth of stock, which they made off with in a black bin bag.

Those burglaries came after Fannon and others burgled the Tesco on the Wirral. The first incident was in June last year, when £8,000 of stock was stolen.

A copycat burglary was attempted at the same store in September last year, but nothing was taken.

Fannon, of Whitney Road, Woolton, Liverpool, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary. He has a record which includes 124 previous offences, many for similar dishonesty.

Paul Smith, mitigating, said this offending happened when Fannon "nose-dived" into alcohol abuse and drugs.

"His best mitigation is his early guilty plea," said Mr Smith, who added that Fannon had used his time in custody well and intended to improve his behaviour.

Judge Peter Barrie told Fannon: "You have, as you know, a very lengthy record of offences of dishonesty.

"In July 2021, you received a substantial custodial sentence for stealing from shops. In June and September of last year you went to steal with someone else from a Tesco shop on the Wirral. On the first occasion you took two cages of alcohol.

"In October you came to Shrewsbury. You tried to steal from Ford petrol station, you went to Esso and stole tobacco and you went to Sainsbury's and stole £1,000 worth of items.

"This is a repeated pattern as in the past."

The judge said he was "very glad" to see the progress Fannon had made in custody, but that it did not take away from the seriousness of his offending.

He jailed Fannon for 20 months. It is expected Fannon will serve half of the time behind bars before being released on licence.