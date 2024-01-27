Jailed: Intoxicated man threatened woman with a knife then stole car and crashed it

Ryan Moore of New Hall Road in Ruabon, near Oswestry, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday, where he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison following an incident on Monday, September 4 last year.

He admitted threats made with an offensive weapon, burglary and theft, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, possession of Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

Moore, 32, also admitted failing to stop after a collision, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance.

The incident at a property in Southsea, Wrexham, began at around 12.30pm when a neighbour who had concerns over a disturbance next door visited the address and saw Moore with a knife.

After she confronted Moore, he became aggressive and threatened her, brandishing the knife.

Moore left the address shoeless, and stole a set of car keys from a nearby house, before taking the car and crashing it into a hedgerow in the nearby village of New Broughton and making off from the scene.

He made off from the scene but was later found in a nearby garden, intoxicated, asleep and in possession of cannabis and a knuckle duster.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Moore was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and made the subject of a restraining order against the woman he had threatened.

PC Lawes, investigating officer, said: “I welcome the sentences imposed by the court following this shocking incident, fuelled by intoxication.

“I would like to reassure the public that our focus is making our communities a safer place by robustly dealing with those who demonstrate a propensity for violence and the use of weapons.

“In addition, burglaries not only have significant effects on individuals, but also the communities in which they are committed. Knowing criminals have been in your home, the place you should feel most safe, and stolen personal possessions is sickening.

“We simply do not tolerate this type of abhorrent behaviour.”