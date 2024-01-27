Ban and a fine for scooter rider caught behind the wheel with alcohol in his blood

Calum Plant, aged 20 and from Bevan Way, Market Drayton, was found to have 107mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood on Friday June 23, 2023, when the limit is 80.

Plant pleaded guilty to riding his Moto Diablo 125cc scooter on Stafford Street with 1.33 times the legal limit of alcohol when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on January 15.

Magistrates handed down the obligatory ban and offered Plant a 12-week reduction in his ban if he completed a drink driving course by August 15 this year.

They also fined him £80 after taking his guilty plea into account, and ordered him to pay £135 in costs and a £32 victim surcharge.