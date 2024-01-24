Eighteen-year-old drink driver banned from driving weeks after passing test

Samuel Richard Lloyd, aged 18, of Llynclys, near Oswestry, was found to have 40 mgc of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, when he drove a Toyota in Llwyn Road, Oswestry, on December 13, 2023. The limit is 35.

Mr Lloyd pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday .

Shakeel Ahmed, mitigating, said Lloyd had passed his driving test a a few weeks previously and is an inexperienced driver even though he knew the road well. He said he had been fully co-operative with the police and had waited for officer to arrive.

"If he had a reading of 39 the police would not have prosecuted him," said Mr Ahmed.

"He had drunk about two pints and had given a friend a lift home.

"Nobody was injured and there was minor damage to a wall."

He said the apprentice carpenter was a keen sportsman and his rugby coach had given the court a reference.

"It was out of character," said Mr Ahmed, adding that his client would find a drink driving course to be "educational".

Magistrates banned Lloyd from driving for 12 months, fined him £360, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £144 and prosecution costs of £135.

Lloyd agreed to attend a drink driving course and was told that his ban would be reduced by three months if he successfully completes it.