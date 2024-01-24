Conditional discharge for man who kicked out while being 'taken to the ground by police during a mental health crisis'

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Mitchell Callaghan's partner had called 999 as a way to get the 28-year-old to hospital and had taken pictures of the injuries he suffered when officers "took him to the ground".

Callaghan, of no fixed abode, appeared in a suit and tie at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to assaulting PC 22351 Jackson and PC 22685 Briggs in Bridgnorth on December 18, 2023.

Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said that Callaghan had kicked out during a "mental health incident" but the two officers had received 'no apparent injuries.'

"PC Briggs could not remember where he had kicked her," she said.

"This is a very low level offence and was reckless rather than with intent."