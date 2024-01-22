Dezzie Dodd said that when he saw who he believed were the thieves responsible for taking tools from his van, he decided "he wasn't going to let them get away", so the self-employed contractor decided to give pursuit as wife Kylie sat in the passenger seat.

Phone footage from the incident on January 8 has now gone viral after it was posted to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and it has received thousands of views, likes and comments.

In the short edited video, Dezzie can be heard speaking on the phone to police, sharing information about his location as he pursues the alleged thieves.

"I wasn't going to let them get away with it," he told the Shropshire Star. "I was enraged."

He said that while he didn't see the two men in the van steal from his vehicle, he discovered his van had been broken into and £1,600 worth of tools had gone missing, so decided to go and look for the perpetrators.

When he drove up the high street and "made eye contact" with two men looking at another vehicle, he said the pair jumped in their own van and "went like a bat out of hell".