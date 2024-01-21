Swift response to complaints of quads and off road bikes in Telford park

Complaints the bikes were disturbing people at Rough Park led to officers heading to the beauty spot. The team posted pictures of a deserted park but included a photo of rubbish strewn near a litter bin.

Telford Police tweeted this afternoon (Sunday): "SNT Woodside and Madeley have conducted targeted patrols over Rough Park following reports of off road bikes."

The police team urged anyone who spots off road bikes and quads in public places to contact them as clamping down on the problem is a 'policing promise' after 'community engagement'. Often the riders are not legally registered, have licences or are allowed in parks and green spaces.

Telford Police added: "Please report any information regarding quads and off road bikes to opspree@westmercia.police.uk."