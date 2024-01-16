Elizabeth Pass, 76, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday accused of causing the death of Paul Hart by dangerous driving last May.

Mr Hart, who was 65 and from Shrewsbury, died after his Ducati motorbike was hit by a Honda Jazz on the A49 at Prees Heath, near Whitchurch, on May 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pass, of Tilewright Close in Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, was identified as the suspect and later charged with causing Mr Hart's death.