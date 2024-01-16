Telford drink driver was more than four times the limit

Szymon Banaszewski, aged 38, was caught in a Peugeot 208 on Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford on November 30 last year.

A breath test found he had 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Banaszewski, of Plough Road, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

His sentence will take place at Telford Magistrates Court on February 14 this year. He was remanded on unconditional bail and a pre-sentence report will be prepared.