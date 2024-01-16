Shropshire Star
Telford drink driver was more than four times the limit

A drink driver who was caught more than four times the legal limit will be sentenced next month.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates Court

Szymon Banaszewski, aged 38, was caught in a Peugeot 208 on Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford on November 30 last year.

A breath test found he had 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Banaszewski, of Plough Road, Wellington, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

His sentence will take place at Telford Magistrates Court on February 14 this year. He was remanded on unconditional bail and a pre-sentence report will be prepared.

