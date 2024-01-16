Dishonest builder admits taking thousands from customers for work he never completed

William Longhurst appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, on Monday where he admitted seven counts of fraud by false representation.

The court heard him admit to defrauding a woman in Shrewsbury of £1,530 for repainting her driveway between July 1 of 2020 and July 31 of 2021.

At first he offered to repaint it for £700, before asking for another £230 on September 7 2020 to complete the work. He then said he needed another £300 for paint and sealant on January 18 2021, then four days later claimed he required another £300 to complete the work.

He targeted another Shrewsbury woman by saying he'd complete building work in her back garden.

After saying he needed a £500 deposit to start the work, he later claimed another £100 to hire a skip, £290 for materials such as panels, post and concrete, £400 for decking and anti-slip paint, and £250 for aggregate materials.