Van driver caught speeding in village at 60mph gets fine and penalty points
A Bridgnorth man caught driving a van 20mph over the speed limit on a major Powys trunk road has been fined and had his licence endorsed.
Craige Douglas McGill, aged 45, was detected travelling at 60mph in a Ford Transit on the A470 at the village of Clatter, where the speed limit is 40mph.
His speed was recorded by a handheld laser device at 60mph at about 9am on June 4 last year, Carmarthenshire Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday this week.
The A470 connects Caersws with Machynlleth via Glantwymyn.
Mcgill, of Grove Crescent in Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty to a single count of driving over the speed limit, and was sentenced on Wednesday.
He was ordered to pay a fine of £80, a victim surcharge of £32 and £90 towards the cost of the prosecution. He must pay the total of £202 by February 7 this year.
His driving record was also endorsed with four points.