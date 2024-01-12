£3,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen in burglary
Police are appealing for information after thousands of pounds worth of tools and fishing equipment were stolen from an outbuilding.
Officers say the burglary, from a property in Linley near Broseley, just off the B4373, occurred some time overnight before 6.30am on Saturday, January 6.
The incident saw offenders remove a heavy-duty chain and padlock from an outbuilding, and take off with two chainsaws worth £500 each, a ride-on lawn mower worth £1,000 and £3,000 worth of angling equipment.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00084_I_06012024.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.