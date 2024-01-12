£3,000 worth of fishing equipment stolen in burglary

Officers say the burglary, from a property in Linley near Broseley, just off the B4373, occurred some time overnight before 6.30am on Saturday, January 6.

The incident saw offenders remove a heavy-duty chain and padlock from an outbuilding, and take off with two chainsaws worth £500 each, a ride-on lawn mower worth £1,000 and £3,000 worth of angling equipment.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00084_I_06012024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.