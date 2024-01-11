Police appeal after thieves stole car key from Broseley home then made off with vehicle

Officers are appealing for information after thieves took the car's key from a property in Guest Road.

Police say that at about 1.20am on Saturday, January 6, access was gained to the property through a set of French windows.

The offenders then stole the keys to a white Seat Cupra, registration ending VKS, before taking off with the vehicle.

West Mercia Police officers checked for forensic evidence that may have been left at the scene.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00097_I_06012024.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org.