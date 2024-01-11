Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how Aurel Ibrahimi had ended up in charge of the drugs at a house on Crescent Road, in the Hadley area of Telford, after he got chatting to people speaking his native Albanian in a coffee shop last year.

Police raided the house on November 8 last year.

The 29-year-old admitted producing class B the following day at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, where he was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Officers found Ibrahimi on the ground floor of the house as well as plants of various ages and growing equipment.

In police interview he said the officers had arrested him "in the place where he worked" before being advised to not answer any questions by his solicitor, prosecutor Phillip Beardwell told the court.