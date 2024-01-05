Watch moment 'gift-wrapped brick' is thrown through window on Christmas Day, traumatising family

Kelly Leah-Higgins, 45, who lives on Garth Owen in Newtown with her husband and five children, said she was "playing Santa" and had just filled up the last of her children's stockings when a "gift-wrapped brick" came crashing through the window.

The brick narrowly avoided her husband Rob Higgins and two of her children, Mabel, three, and Albert, one, who were sleeping on the sofa beneath the window.

She said: "My two little ones were sleeping on the sofa downstairs, thankfully the one-year-old had been poorly so my husband was with them and nursing him back to sleep.

"I'd gone upstairs to play Santa and was just filling up the last stocking when I heard this massive explosion. I dropped everything and ran downstairs.

"I saw my husband getting the kids up and all these massive shards of glass everywhere and the kids were screaming. It was awful."

The brick was thrown through the lounge window, above the sofa when Kelly's one-year-old child was sleeping.

Luckily, there were minimal injuries, with Kelly's youngest escaping with only a cut to the knee.