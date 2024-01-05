Jailed: Cannabis 'gardener' busted with 221 plants in Telford drugs factory

Klodian Haskja, aged 32, was busted in Telford by police looking after a cannabis farm with 221 plants in October last year - just months after he had been released from prison for a similar offence committed in Leeds.

Haskja, who entered the UK illegally, was said to be looking after the grow to pay off debts to the people who helped smuggle him into the country.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how officers executed a warrant at a house in Summerhill, Sutton Hill, shortly before 9am on October 11. They burst in through the front door, while also having officers stand guard at the back.

"Officers found him coming downstairs towards the rear door and he was detained," said Olivia Appleby, prosecuting.

A search of the house commenced and police found three rooms had been converted to grow cannabis. In one room there were 57 mature plants. In another there were 54 flowering plants and in the third room there were 110 plants.