Telford stalker admits phoning woman numerous times and turning up at places he knew she would be

Tyrone Oliver, aged 31, harassed the victim in Telford over the course of a week from December 11 to 17 this year.

Oliver, of Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to a charge of stalking.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 22. Magistrates granted him bail on the conditions that he does not contact the victim or attend her address.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of the hearing.