Police want to speak to woman who stopped to help after crash in which teenager died

The crash involved a Vauxhall Corsa, near to Bellhole Cottage on the B4376 in Much Wenlock at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, November 28.

A 17-year-old girl died at the scene.

Now police say they are looking to speak to a woman who stopped after the crash happened.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are keen to speak to a someone who was first on the scene after the collision took place.

"The woman we would like to speak to is described as around 30 to 40 years old, white, and driving a dark coloured 4x4 car, who was travelling in the Much Wenlock to Broseley direction.

"If this is you, we would ask you to get in touch as we believe you have information that could help with our investigation."

People with information can contact PC Steve Wootton by e-mailing stephen.wootton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 316 of Tuesday, November 28.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.