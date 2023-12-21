Black Country drug dealer sentenced to 30 years for murder of Telford man in car park

Mr Dorsett, 20, and two friends drove from Telford to Birmingham for a car park rendezvous organised by prisoners on illegal mobile phones in HMP Wandsworth and Featherstone.

Damaine Sculley, aged 30, from Great Barr, organised the meeting, which was probably a serious drug deal, and was in the car when Dorsett was shot twice at point blank range.

Tyrone Dorsett from Telford was shot dead in Birmingham

Sentencing Sculley to a life term today at Birmingham Crown Court, Justice Justice Farbey told Sculley he would have to serve a minimum of 30 years for his role in the murder.