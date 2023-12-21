Black Country drug dealer sentenced to 30 years for murder of Telford man in car park
A self-confessed drug dealer has been jailed for the murder of Tyrone Dorsett outside Birmingham City Football Club in 2018.
By Adam Smith
Mr Dorsett, 20, and two friends drove from Telford to Birmingham for a car park rendezvous organised by prisoners on illegal mobile phones in HMP Wandsworth and Featherstone.
Damaine Sculley, aged 30, from Great Barr, organised the meeting, which was probably a serious drug deal, and was in the car when Dorsett was shot twice at point blank range.
Sentencing Sculley to a life term today at Birmingham Crown Court, Justice Justice Farbey told Sculley he would have to serve a minimum of 30 years for his role in the murder.