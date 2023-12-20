Cannabis worth up to £600,000 seized in Telford police raid

The raid was carried out by Telford police at a property on Stafford Road in Wrockwardine Wood, on Wednesday.

The force's Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) said more than 700 cannabis plants were found.

It is estimated the street value of the plants could be up to £600,000.

Two men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. They remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Jamie Farrelly, from the NCFT, said: “Today’s warrant is based on good intelligence around the illegal supply of drugs in the area, and shows we will not stop in our pursuit of those whose actions ultimately heap misery on our communities.

“We will not tolerate drugs within our communities and will continue to act on information given to us regarding drugs.”