Woman, 76, in court charged with causing Shrewsbury motorcyclist's death by dangerous driving
A 76-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a Shrewsbury motorcyclist by dangerous driving.
By David Tooley
Elizabeth Pass, of Tilewright Close, Kidsgrove, Stoke on Trent, is accused of causing the death of Paul Hart in a Honda Jazz on the A49 at Prees Heath on May 18.
Pass, who stood at the back of Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, was told that the case would have to be dealt with by Shrewsbury Crown Court.