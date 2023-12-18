Telford thief who stole guitar pedal in £600 stealing spree won't pay compensation

James Armstrong, aged 37, stole the Roland pedal from The Music Vault in Crown Street, Wellington on December 2.

Six days later, he stole gift sets worth £100 from a Boots store in Telford.

He also targeted a One Stop store in Telford on two occasions, helping himself to £200 of goods on October 22 and items worth an unknown value on November 24.

Armstrong, of Fowler Close, Wellington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of theft.

Magistrates made him subject of a 12-month community order, which includes 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He was not ordered to pay any compensation or court costs due to limited means.