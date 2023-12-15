Man, 31, appears before crown court judge charged with murdering woman in Telford

Robert Orrey, aged 31, previously listed as living at Burnell Road, Admaston, Telford, is charged with the murder of Claire Orrey on July 30 and the attempted murder of Stephen Orrey.

Orrey appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court before Her Honour Judge Kristina Montgomery KC on Friday morning. The charges were not read to him.

Judge Montgomery heard legal representations from prosecution and defence counsels before announcing a case management hearing would be held at Stafford Crown Court during the week commencing February 19, 2024.

Orrey was remanded in custody.